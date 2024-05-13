Employees, employers firmly opposed on wage rise

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, centre, meets employees' representatives at his ministry on Monday morning. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

Employee and employer representatives met with the labour minister on Monday and voiced opposing stances on a minimum wage increase ahead of Tuesday's tripartite committee meeting.

Representatives of the Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation and the State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation met Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn at the Labour Ministry at 8.30am on Monday.

They supported the government's decision last month to raise the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide in October at upscale hotels and resorts in 10 provinces.

However, the employee representatives argued that the cost of living was rising nationwide, so the minimum wage should also increase nationwide.

Minister Pipat said that every party must understand that the 400-baht minimum wage might not be implemented nationwide as expected, but said he would fight for it.

He also said the government intended to further raise the daily minimum wage to 600 baht in 2027.

At 10am representatives of the Federation of Thai Industries, the Board of Trade of Thailand and small-and medium-sized enterprises met Mr Pipat to oppose the nationwide wage hike in October.

FTI vice president Suchart Chantaranakaracha said he had no idea how employers could afford the 400-baht nationwide rate, as the country's exports were weak.

He also said that tax incentives would be useless, because such a nationwide wage increase could put many businesses deeply in loss.

The tripartite wage committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and the minimum wage will be on the agenda. The committee comprises representatives of the government, employees and employers.