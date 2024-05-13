Complaint against 'reincarnated son' of Lord Buddha

Complainants including lawyer Ananchai Chaiyadet, centre, speak to reporters at the Central Investigation Bureau on Monday. (Police photo)

An eight-year-old boy is facing a legal complaint over claims that he is the reincarnated son of the Lord Buddha who possesses magical powers to "connect people's minds".

A complaint was filed with the Central Investigation Bureau against "Nong Nice" and eight other individuals who manages Nong Nice's "mind connection" office and website on Monday for violating the Computer Crime Act, Donation Soliciting Act and Child Welfare Protection Act.

The complaint was filed by a number of high-profile social critics, including Ananchai Chaiyadet, Praiwal "Peary" Wannabut, Thankhun Jitt-itsara and Khun Ton Or, the founder of Be One Foundation.

They also called for a reform of the law governing the Sangha Council — the governing body of Thailand's Buddhist order — to rein in those who distort the teachings of the Lord Buddha.

The complainants said the National Office of Buddhism must act promptly to investigate the "mind connection" office and individuals who operate it, saying they were spreading false information to the general public.

Mr Ananchai, a lawyer, said the CIB has been asked to investigate if Nong Nice and other individuals associated with the sect committed fraud.

Nong Nice (photo: Niramitdhevajuti Facebook page)

He said the boy's parents are likely to be behind the scheme, telling people that Nong Nice was the son of Lord Buddha in his previous life, and possesses miraculous powers associated with the naga, a giant serpent in Thai mythology.

Mr Anachai said he was obliged as a law-abiding citizen to lodge the complaint against the eight-year-old and anyone connected to the sect in the name of protecting Buddhism.

He also attacked the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for not doing enough to stop Nong Nice from engaging in questionable acts.

Mr Thankhun, meanwhile, said a number of victims have come forth to expose the scheme but their grievances have fallen on deaf ears.

Khun Ton Or also said the foundation has filed complaints against the mind connection campaign operators with the police, the NOB and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. However, they have failed to take any action, he said.

One of the victims, who identified himself as Or Rak Khamram, said he has attended the course on mind connection and learned it was a sham.