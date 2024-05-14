Samui gastronomy to entice hungry visitors

Actress Urassaya 'Yaya' Sperbund, third from left, poses with Ploenphit Kosonyuthasan, director of Tourism and Alliance Marketing Promotion of Bangkok Airways Plc, centre, and partners in the Samui Savor campaign.

Koh Samui has launched a campaign to promote its gastronomy soft power after the island was recognised as the country's prime wellness destination.

The gastronomic campaign, called "Samui Savor, Beyond Boarding Pass, Beyond healthy...through taste", is a collaborative work between Bangkok Airways, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and other partners.

On presenting their boarding pass, visitors at 42 participating restaurants on Koh Samui will be offered a discount and chances to win free domestic flights.

Ploenphit Kosonyuthasan, director of Tourism and Alliance Marketing Promotion at Bangkok Airways Plc, said the campaign hopes to promote and stimulate culinary and wellness tourism on Koh Samui.

The campaign supports and promotes local restaurants, communities, entrepreneurs and Michelin Guide-endorsed fine dining establishments and also focuses on sustainable tourism.

"Koh Samui has long been well-known as a wellness destination. However, not many people know that the island is also a food paradise with Michelin-endorsed restaurants," she said.

The 42 participating dining establishments include fine-dining restaurants, cafes, local and street food eateries, health-centric eateries, and farm-to-table establishments.

Diners at these places from May 20 to Sept 30 will have the opportunity to enter a lucky draw with the chance to win one or more of the 20 domestic flight prizes, namely tickets for two people offered by Bangkok Airways.