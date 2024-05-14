Thailand major source of illicit drugs smuggled into S.Korea

A Korean Air plane at Incheon International Airport. The airport will set up a section to strictly screen carry-on luggage and travellers from countries suspected of producing or transiting drugs smuggled into South Korea. (Photo: Bangkok Post file)

Thailand was the biggest single source of smuggled illicit drugs seized in South Korea last year.

The kingdom accounted for 187 kilogrammes of the total of 780kgs, or 24%, confiscated by South Korean authorities last year, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing government data.

The United States was second with 20%, followed by Germany, 12%, and Laos, 9%, the report said.

South Korea confiscated 184kgs of illicit drugs during the first four months of this year, a 13% decrease from the same period last year, but the number of attempts rose 14% to 234, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

South Korea will set up a new customs inspection section at Incheon International Airport, the gateway to the country, by the end of next month to screen all carry-ons and check passengers arriving at the airport from countries producing or transiting illicit drugs.

"We've tightened border control, which has led to a recent fall in large-scale smuggling attempts. Our focus will also be on detecting small-scale smuggling cases," Yonhap quoted a KCS agency official as saying.