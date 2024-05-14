Twin-track railway to Chumphon fully operational 'by August'

The Twin-track between Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan station (photo: State Railway of Thailand).

PHETCHABURI: The Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon double-track railway will be fully operational in August, with round-the-clock service along the 421-kilometre route, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said.

Mr Surapong gave a project update on Monday after an inspection of the province’s transport and logistics network during the mobile cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi.

He said this first phase of the south-bound double-track rail system, which will cost at least 33 billion baht, is divided into three parts: Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin (169km), Hua Hin-Prachuap Khiri Khan (84km), and Prachuap Khiri Khan-Chumphon (167km).

The construction, overseen by the State Railway of Thailand, had shown good progress, he said.

The first part, comprising a 36km Nakhon Pathom-Nong Pla Lai section and a 76km Nong Pla Lai-Hua Hin section, was now 98% complete, Mr Surapong said.

Construction of the Nong Pla Lai-Hua Hin section was expected to be wrapped up by June 15.

The second part, 84km from Hua Hin to Prachuap Khiri Khan station, was already operating.

The last part consisted of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Bang Saphan Noi (87km) and Bang Saphan Noi-Chumphon (80km) sections. The former was now fully operational, and the latter 99% ready and should be completed by next month, Mr Surapong said.

The Transport Ministry had ordered the entire system to be fully operational by August.

This southern double-track railway was one of the major projects to help bolster the economy and tourism by improving logistics and transport efficiency, Mr Surapong said.

The project aims to cut at least 30% off travel time to the southern region, and up to two hours off many routes.

It would help save energy and reduce environmental pollution while improving connections to neighbouring countries and driving Thailand's economy towards greater stability, prosperity and sustainability, Mr Surapong said.