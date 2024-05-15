Historical park to receive Unesco push

Phra Nakhon Khiri was built in 1859 in the reign of King Rama IV as a royal summer estate. The historical park attracts more than 200,000 visitors annually. Office of National Museums

The Ministry of Culture aims to nominate Phra Nakhon Khiri National Historical Park, aka Khao Wang, in Phetchaburi as a Unesco World Heritage Site, according to Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

Ms Sudawan said on Tuesday during the cabinet's mobile meeting in the province that the Fine Arts Department has been assigned to conduct a feasibility of pushing the historical estate for Unesco's tentative list.

The 165-year-old Phra Nakhon Khiri was built in the reign of King Rama IV on top of a hill as a royal summer retreat.

The compound encompasses a palace, a temple and various groups of buildings and showcases a mix of neoclassical and Chinese architecture.

Phra Nakhon Khiri is one of the three palaces referred to in Phetchaburi's moniker -- Muang Sam Wang, or the City of the Three Palaces.

The other two are Phraram Rajanivet Palace and Mrigadayavan Palace.

Fine Arts Department director-general Phanombut Chantarachot said that Khao Wang has great potential and outstanding historical value that meet the criteria of being a world heritage site.

According to him, the site encompasses both Eastern and Western cultures, is home to an ancient palace, and is surrounded by lush nature.

The location is also popular among tourists, attracting more than 200,000 visitors and generating more than 15 million baht in revenue annually, he said.

Mr Phanombut said that a preliminary result of the feasibility study would soon be submitted to the cabinet for consideration.

Culture Minister Sudawan also visited other cultural attractions, including the Thai Song Dam ethnic community in Khao Yoi district and the Ban Tham Rong community in Ban Lat district.

Ms Sudawan said the government had approved a draft act to support the ethnic groups' ways of life. It is the first law to protect their traditions and customs, which have been passed down for generations. The province's strong cultural heritage is playing an important role in pushing forward Thailand's soft power policy, she said.

Ms Sudawan urged the Fine Arts Department to maintain its standards in preserving the country's historical sites.

She said certain policies should be made to boost the sites' potential in accommodating domestic and international tourists without damaging their historical value.

"The ministry will work on preparing other historical sites in other regions for Unesco's consideration," she said, adding the list included the city of Chiang Mai.