Feline in highrise deathfall during condo catfight

A police officer inspects the scene on the 21st floor of the condominium where a pet cat fell to its death in North Pattaya, Chon Buri province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A woman who faces charges of animal abuse, physical assault and property damage has admitted brawling with her same-sex partner but said she had not meant to drop their pet cat from a 21st-floor apartment window.

The 25-year-old woman, who gave her name as Waewprakai, said on Wednesday that she had been drinking before she returned to their flat in a condominium building in North Pattaya on Tuesday morning.

She got into a violent fight with her same-sex partner, and admitted assaulting her.

However, she denied she intentionally dropped their pet cat out of a window on the 21st floor of the building about 7.40am.

She said her girlfriend had pushed her out of their room. She saw their pet cat and grabbed and lifted it up off the floor.

Then she threatened to kill the cat unless her girlfriend relented. It was meant only as a threat, to persuade her girlfriend to open the door, she said. When the door remained closed she carried the cat to a nearby window. Her girlfriend came out of the room and they resumed their fierce argument.

The cat became frightened, squirmed and jumped out of her hands and out of the window, and fell to its death 21 floors below, Ms Waewprakai said. She had no intention to hurt or kill the animal.

She said she loved cats and dogs. She had waited in the room forpolice to arrive and had subsequently apologised for the incident.

It was reported that she lost her job at a club in Pattaya.