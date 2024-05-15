Tuk-tuk driver fined for overcharging tourists
text size
Thailand
General

Tuk-tuk driver fined for overcharging tourists

PUBLISHED : 15 May 2024 at 14:14

WRITER: Online Reporters

Customers pack food stalls at Thaniya Plaza in the heart of Silom, during the Thaniya Japan Day festival last November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
Customers pack food stalls at Thaniya Plaza in the heart of Silom, during the Thaniya Japan Day festival last November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Department of Land Transport has suspended a tuk-tuk driver's licence and fined him 2,000 baht for overcharging Japanese tourists, and another 500 baht for failing to wear a proper uniform.

The 29-year-old driver, a native of Roi Et province, was fined on Tuesday, suspended for 90 days and ordered to attend a three-hour training session in drivers' manners.

Reports said this followed a complaint by a Japanese tourist that he and three other drivers demanded they pay 1,500 baht each for a 5-kilometre trip from Sukhumvit soi 18 to Thaniya Plaza on Monday night.

Finally they reportedly settled the fare at 2,000 baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING