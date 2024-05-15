Tuk-tuk driver fined for overcharging tourists

Customers pack food stalls at Thaniya Plaza in the heart of Silom, during the Thaniya Japan Day festival last November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Department of Land Transport has suspended a tuk-tuk driver's licence and fined him 2,000 baht for overcharging Japanese tourists, and another 500 baht for failing to wear a proper uniform.

The 29-year-old driver, a native of Roi Et province, was fined on Tuesday, suspended for 90 days and ordered to attend a three-hour training session in drivers' manners.

Reports said this followed a complaint by a Japanese tourist that he and three other drivers demanded they pay 1,500 baht each for a 5-kilometre trip from Sukhumvit soi 18 to Thaniya Plaza on Monday night.

Finally they reportedly settled the fare at 2,000 baht.