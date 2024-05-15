Drink dispensers modified to hide heroin for Taiwan

The two slushed-drink dispensers found loaded with heroin are put on display ahead of a press conference at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on Wednesday. The yellow bars of heroin were shown on top and inside the dispensors. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Narcotics suppression officials found 40 bars of heroin weighing 14.8 kilogramms in total hidden in two slushed-drink dispensers being sent to Taiwan.

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lukboon, secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Wednesday the two drink dispensers were packaged for delivery by air to Taiwan. Each dispenser was found to be concealing 20 bars of heroin.

The market price of the heroin in Taiwan would be about 100 million baht, he said.

Prin Mekanandha, NCB director of narcotics law enforcement, said a case was a being prepared to apply for a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the case. They were also identifying the plant where the dispensers were modified to conceal the drugs, because it required special tools.

"They neatly replaced the compressors with the drugs, in a way that the dispensers' normal weight remained unchanged," he said.

Police would not say where or how the drug shipment was intercepted, saying it would interfere with the investigation.