School classes ‘can go online’

Officials say in-person learning could be threatened by Covid, heat or pollution

Students of Phaholyothin Primary School in Don Muang district of Bangkok practise their English skills in a virtual classroom hosted remotely by a native speaker in March last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The new school term, which starts on Thursday, could proceed with online classes if health threats to students arise, including the spread of Covid-19, excessive heat or high levels of air pollution, the government says.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has prepared for the start of the 2024 academic year by devising security measures and safety guidelines for schools under its jurisdiction, deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said on Wednesday.

He said schools have been instructed on how to deal with potentially harmful situations, including the extremely hot weather, the spread of Covid-19 and heavy haze pollution.

In such cases, schools will have a free hand to decide whether to cancel on-site classes and opt for online or other forms of teaching to protect the health of students, teachers and education personnel.

Most schools nationwide are reopening for the 2024 academic year today after a two-month break that featured an extraordinary weeks-long heat wave across the country.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said diseases that schools should watch out for include flu, Covid-19, dengue haemorrhagic fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, and acute diarrhoea.

Obec deputy secretary-general Thee Pawangkanan said the office had also instructed Education Service Area offices nationwide to prepare to deal with issues affecting the physical and mental health of students.

Staff at schools in specific locations have been trained to handle natural disasters, such as tsunamis and landslides.

Obec is also working to curb motorcycle accidents, e-cigarettes and online betting that involves students, he added.