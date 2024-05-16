Suspect admits to murdering Korean man

Divers recover the barrel from Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Saturday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Korean suspect has admitted to murdering a compatriot, whose body was found in Chon Buri on Saturday, according to a report from South Korean authorities.

It said he and two other suspects had strangled the victim before stuffing him into a concrete-filled barrel while on the way to Pattaya in Bang Lamung district.

A police source said an investigation team at Khlong Tan police station received the investigation results on the suspect in the murder of Roh Eui-jong, 34, from South Korean police on Wednesday.

Roh's body was found at the weekend in a plastic barrel that was dumped in Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district.

Two of the three suspects have been arrested so far. One was arrested in Phnom Penh in Cambodia on Tuesday, while the other was arrested in South Korea's Gyeongnam province on Sunday. The other, identified as Kim Hyung-won, is thought to have fled to the Myanmar border, said the source.

According to the South Korean police, the suspect, whose identity was withheld, has admitted to the killing.

This suspect claimed he befriended Roh at an entertainment venue in the RCA area.

He admitted drugging Roh with a sleeping pill before bundling his unconscious victim into the suspects' car. Roh regained consciousness on the way to Pattaya and a struggle ensued during which he was strangled to death, according to the report.

The trio took Roh's body to a house in the Rom Klao area in Bangkok, where they stuffed him in a barrel before dumping it in the Map Prachan reservoir.

After the report was received, Khlong Tan police seized the car for a forensic examination. The results are expected in a few days, said the source.

The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the trio on Wednesday for murder, body concealment, illicit confinement, and theft.