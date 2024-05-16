Chemicals 'must all be relocated'

An aerial view of the damage after a fire raged at a warehouse in Ban Khai district, Rayong, last month. (Photo courtesy of the Disaster Response Association)

Residents in Rayong have called on the provincial governor to urgently relocate dangerous chemicals kept at a hazardous waste storage plant following last month's factory fire there.

A group of villagers affected by the blaze gathered at Wat Nong Phawa in Ban Khai district before they set off to meet the provincial governor, Traiphop Wongtrairat.

At the gathering, the residents aired their grievances and demanded the government intervene to prevent chemicals from being stored too close to communities. They also want more help after the recent fire.

On April 22, a fire and explosions erupted at the industrial waste warehouse belonging to Win Process Co at 9am. Chemicals belonging to the company have since been found at a warehouse in Map Ta Phut in Rayong's Muang district.

The authorities have charged the company with damage to property and human life by recklessness or negligence.

That day, residents were relocated to Wat Nong Phawa as a precaution due to the chemicals left at the site. No casualties were reported.

On Wednesday, the residents handed an open letter to Mr Traiphob urging him to take urgent action to assist people affected by the blaze.

They alleged a large amount of illegal and hazardous chemicals were stored close to people's homes and communities, including those in Ban Nong Pawa village in tambon Bang But of Ban Khai district.

Since the April 22 fire, no measures had been forthcoming to take care of the impact on residents as smoke could still be seen emanating from the spot.

Many were suffering from the strong odour of the chemical and had developed respiratory problems as well as eye and nose irritation and skin inflammation.

The residents suggested the governor set up a working team to carry out a chemical management plan within seven days and move the first batch of chemicals stored at factories away from residential areas in 30 days, and the rest within 90 days.

In addition, health checks must be performed to find any toxic contamination in residents' bodies, they said.