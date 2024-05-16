Teen caught smoking at hospital allegedly had heroin

A packet containing white powder was found among the belongings of the 14-year-old boy. (Photo from the Facebook page of Maj Gen Dr Riennthong Nanna)

A 14-year-old boy, who was caught smoking in a restroom of Mongkutwattana Hospital and subsequently assaulted by its director, will undergo police questioning to see if he was also in possession of a packet of heroin, as reported.

Officers at Thung Song Hong station, along with relevant professionals, will interrogate him, police said on Thursday. Forensic police will verify if the white powder in the Ziplock plastic bag is in fact heroin.

The packet was found in a backpack containing the boy's clothes and belongings when he and his mother returned to the hospital in Lak Si district on Wednesday to retrieve it in front of reporters.

On Monday, the teenager was forced to walk naked out of the hospital as punishment for smoking in the restroom during his visit to his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend, who was admitted for her motionless foetus.

According to the boy, he was also slapped and kicked by Maj Gen Dr Rienthong Nanna, the director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, before leaving the premises.

When asked by a reporter if the substance in the packet was heroin, the boy did not deny it and said he bought the drug for 50 baht in his neighbourhood for inhaling. A straw and a lighter were also found with the packet.

On Thursday morning, Maj Gen Dr Rienthong wrote on Facebook that police should immediately arrest the boy for possessing illicit drugs. He also threatened legal action against anyone claiming the boy was framed.

On Wednesday, he wrote that the packet fell out of the boy's pants. which were among the items seized during the smoking incident.