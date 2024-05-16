OnlyFans model arrested for promoting gambling

Police arrest a 23-year-old OnlyFans model for allegedly enticing others to partake in gambling activities. (Photo: IDMP, Metropolitan Police Bureau)

A 23-year-old internet idol has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly persuading people to gamble online, police said on Thursday.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) arrested Lalada at a condominium in Lat Phrao district on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, MPB investigation chief. Her surname was withheld.

The woman, also known as "Noon OnlyFans", was charged with organising gambling activities and luring people into gambling through advertising and persuasion.

The arrest followed a police investigation that Ms Lalada had posted photos of herself with links to gambling websites on her Facebook page. She also posted messages to lure people to apply for membership to the online gambling website "omega9".

After locating her whereabouts, the arresting team sought approval from the Criminal Court to issue a search warrant on Wednesday.

During the search, officers seized and examined her iPhone, finding numerous messages on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, persuading people to gamble online.

During questioning, Ms Lalada admitted to owning the accounts and added that she began luring people into online gambling in 2018.

She said two gambling websites had hired her to advertise for them, paying her 20,000 baht for posting photos with gambling advertisements 30 times per website.

The woman was held in police custody at Chokchai station for legal action.