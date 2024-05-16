Lawyer says activist’s autopsy raises questions

Netiporn “Boong” Sanesangkhom, 28, was a core member of the Thalu Wang protest group. She died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in a prison hospital. (Photo: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights)

Detained activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom had no vital signs when she reached Thammasat University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday, lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat said on Thursday.

Mr Kritsadang also said preliminary results of an autopsy raised questions about the treatment Netiporn received at the Central Correctional Hospital in the time leading up to her heart attack.

He said he and Netiporn’s family were still waiting for her medical records and CCTV video from the ward where she was being treated.

The autopsy showed the causes of death were acute heart failure, abnormal mineral balance and an enlarged heart, the lawyer said. More laboratory tests are under way that could determine other contributing factors, including substandard medical care or negligence, he added.

The autopsy also found Netiporn’s stomach was empty at the time of her death. The Department of Corrections had said earlier that she was eating normally in the weeks leading up to her death, after a prolonged hunger strike earlier.

Netiporn, whose bail had been revoked in connection with a lese-majeste charge, went into cardiac arrest at the prison hospital at 6.23am on Tuesday. Doctors there immediately began resuscitation attempts and arranged for her to be taken to Thammasat University Hospital. She arrived there at 9.30am and was pronounced dead at 11.22am.

In a related development, the Criminal Court once again denied bail for Natthanon “Frank” Chaimahabud and Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, two colleagues of Netiporn who have now been detained for 93 days, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The court said there was no reason to change the original order after a lawyer applied for bail on Thursday morning, the group said. The court in the past has cited the lengthy sentence a sedition conviction carries, as well as concerns that the suspects could flee.

Ms Tantawan and Mr Natthanon face several charges, including sedition, arising from an incident on Feb 4 during a motorcade carrying Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

The pair were arrested on Feb 13 and began a hunger strike the next day. They reportedly have begun taking some food, liquids and medications but remain weak. Mr Natthanon is in the Central Correctional Hospital while Ms Tantawan was transferred to Thammasat University Hospital on Wednesday.

Her lawyers said Ms Tantawan was on the same ward as Netiporn when the latter went into cardiac arrest, and was severely distressed by her friend’s death, requiring specialised treatment at an outside hospital.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at Wat Suthapot in Lat Krabang district on Thursday night for the first night of funeral prayers for Netiporn.

Many young activists raised three-finger salutes and sang songs as they mingled with politicians and other public figures who had come to console the family. Among them was Move Forward Party Leader Chaithawat Tulathon. The cremation will take place on Sunday.