Foreign Ministry confirms deaths of 2 Thai hostages in Gaza

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura announces the deaths of two Thai nationals, both men, who were held hostage in Gaza. (Capture from a video posted by Foreign Affairs Ministry)

The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Thai nationals who were held hostage in Gaza.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv informed the ministry that two Thais believed to be held hostage in Gaza were dead, citing a report by the embassy’s committee for assessing the conditions of the hostages, said ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura.

The victims, both men, were identified as Sonthaya Akkharasri and Sutthisak Rinthalak. The committee believed they died shortly after the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted near Gaza on Oct 7 last year.

The government has expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv and the Department of Consular Affairs has already contacted the families and relevant agencies would coordinate with them to provide assistance, said Mr Nikorndej.

The government reiterated its demand for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including six Thai nationals still being held in Gaza, so that they could return home safely. The government also called for all sides to exercise their utmost efforts in negotiations leading to a resolution and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X on Friday that he was deeply saddened over the deaths of the two Thai hostages and expressed his heartfelt condolences to their families. The Israeli government had just obtained evidence about the deaths of the two Thais, he said.

Mr Srettha said he has ordered the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to provide assistance to the families. The government would use all means to obtain the release of the remaining hostages as soon as possible, said the prime minister.