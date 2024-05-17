Schools given go-ahead to make uniforms optional

A vendor helps a boy to select used, clean uniforms at Pattawikorn Market in Bung Kum district of Bangkok on May 8, ahead of the new school year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Schools will be allowed to choose whether to require students to wear uniforms in another surprising initiative from Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob after his toilets-for-all policy.

In a letter stamped “very urgent” and dated May 16, the minister said all schools can make their own decisions about whether to allow students to go to classes in student uniforms or other appropriate outfits.

The new policy is intended to help parents cope with the rising cost of living and promote “excellence in education,” he said in the letter sent to all agencies under the Ministry of Education.

The instruction, however, was issued on the same day that schools started the new academic year, after most parents had finished their back-to-school shopping.

Uniforms represent a big expense for many families, especially if their children attend schools where as many as five uniforms can be required, depending on the activity or day of the week.

The uniform freedom plan cones just a few weeks after the minister ordered all teachers and students to share washrooms instead of using separate facilities, as has been the custom.

The two ideas are part of Pol Gen Permpoon’s “learning with happiness” policy.

The letter was posted on the ministry’s Facebook page on Friday and has received some negative reactions.

Some commenters said it should have been issued before schools opened as they had already bought new uniforms for their children. Others said it would not change anything as the minister is only giving schools an option and not issuing a compulsory order.