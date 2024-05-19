PM boosts indigo products on Italy fashion tour

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, right, presents Thai indigenous indigo-dyed fabric in Italy on Saturday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has offered leading Italian ateliers Thai indigenous indigo-dyed fabric as material for producing high-end fashion as the government looks to ramp up fashion commerce and trade exchanges with Italy.

Currently on an official visit to Italy until May 21, the premier has met fashion powerhouses Zegna and Loro Piana, and held talks with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. Mr Srettha visited Lombardy where he was wooing investments in clean energy.

He started his tour at the Zegna fashion house in the Italian municipality of Valdilana, which produces sought-after woollen, cashmere and cotton ware. Some of the fabrics are supplied to other renowned fashion brands. Mr Srettha said Zegna runs a store at the Siam Paragon shopping complex and is opening more branches in Thailand. The company understands the Thai market and has commercial ties to the country.

He offered Zegna a sample of the indigo-dyed fabric native to Sakon Nakhon. It might attract the company's interest in sending its specialists to Thailand and look into the possibility of adopting the fabric as base material for fashion creations. The use of the indigo fabric, promoted by projects initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, is a source of pride on account of its deep historical roots to Sakon Nakhon.

The prime minister said Zegna is planning a trip to Thailand in two weeks. Mr Srettha said he also met executives of Loro Piana, another noted Italian clothing and textile specialist which opened a shop with lucrative business in Thailand.

The company, he said, agreed that select Thai products such as wickerwork could blend into the design of bags and the indigo fabric may form part of a clothing collection in the future. Mr Srettha also talked Carlo Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (National Chamber of Italian Fashion) which promotes Italian fashion.

The chamber and fashion brands work in close consultation. The PM and the chamber were mulling bringing Thai students to enrol in fashion schools in Milan. In addition, the chamber might help getting high-profile fashion shows staged in Thailand and organising exhibitions where up-and-coming Italian fashion designers can showcase their works here.

Mr Srettha also met Attilio Fontana, president of Lombardy, a region widely recognised for its farm products, electronics and automobiles. The government is drawing up a plan to attract Italian investors through tax incentives.