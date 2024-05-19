Ministry clarifies school uniform exemption

A father helps his son try on a new school shirt at Patthavikorn Market in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district on May 8, 2024, about a week before schools reopened. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Education Ministry clarified on Sunday that its recent letter exempts students from wearing uniforms on a case by case basis and did not "cancel" the school uniform requirement, as claimed on some social media accounts.

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob issued a letter dated May 16 authorising all schools to make their own decisions about whether to exempt certain students from wearing uniforms and instead opt to wear appropriate outfits.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the ministry’s spokesman, said the letter’s subject was “exemption or relaxation of school uniform rules” and nothing in its content said the rule was cancelled. The measure was meant to ease parents' financial burden during the back-to-school season. For example, in a family with five children, the parents might not be able to afford school uniforms for all of them at the same time.

“The false information on some social media pages widely created misunderstanding and confusion for parents who had not seen the ministry’s announcement. Many thought the ministry had revoked the school uniforms for good, and that they had therefore wasted money for nothing,” Mr Siripong complained.

“Parents who have problems in providing their children school uniforms can discuss with and ask for exceptions from the schools until they are ready. The letter from the ministry is to create confidence for the schools’ executives that they can make their own decisions,” the ministry spokesman said, adding the exemption request will be considered on a case by case basis.



