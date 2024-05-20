PM spruiks F1 circuit near U-Tapao airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Formula One circuit in Imola, Italy, on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met Formula One organisers in Italy and said he hoped the construction of an Formula One racing circuit would start near U-Tapao airport in Rayong province in three or four years.

The prime minister met executives of Formula One Group in Milan on Sunday afternoon local time.

Mr Srettha told reporters that Thailand needed international sporting events to boost tourism, and the government wanted the country to be a venue of the Formula One World Championship.

Also present in the meeting were Chatchai Phromlert, chairman of PTT Plc, and Kavin Kanjanapas, president of BTS Group Holdings Plc.

The prime minister said he invited both men along as he expected PTT to sponsor the construction of the new circuit and BTS Group Holdings was the concessionaire of the vast compound of U-Tapao airport. The prime minister said his delegation received a positive response from Formula One Group.

"I believe that the we and the organisers both want (this) to happen. I am confident that there will be good news in a few months," Mr Srettha said.

There could be F1 and F2 events at the track, and also events for young racers, he said. In-depth details had yet to be discussed, but the government would be ready to start construction of the circuit in 2027 or 2028 at the latest, the prime minister said.

During his trip to Italy, Mr Srettha on Sunday visited the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Formula One circuit in the town of Imola, east of Bologna.