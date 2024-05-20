Thanathorn's brother jailed for bribery

Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit talks to reporters after being question at the Crime Suppression Division on Feb 11, 2021. He was convicted and jailed on Monday for bribery in getting the lease over two prime blocks of land owned by the Crown Property Bureau. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has handed down a six-month prison term to Sakulthorn Juangroonruangkit for bribing an official and agents to obtain leases over two prime blocks of land in Bangkok.

The court delivered the ruling on Monday.

Sakulthorn was sentence to eight months for paying a bribe totalling 20 million baht to an official and a broker for the right to two blocks of land, in the Soi Ruamruedee and Chidlom areas.

The court reduced the sentence to six months due to his cooperation during the trial process.

Sakulthorn is the younger brother of Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroonruangkit and is the chief executive of Real Asset Development Co.

He paid 20 million baht to a Crown Property Bureau official and the broker in 2019 in exchange for the lease on the land, owned by the bureau, by bypassing the bidding process.

Sakulthorn denied the charge filed against him by public prosecutors last year.

An earlier report named the bureau official as Prasit Aphaiphoncharn and the other person as Surakiat Tangwithoowanich. The two were convicted and jailed by the court in 2019 and released from prison a year later.

After sentence was passed his family filed a request for bail pending appeal. The court allowed him unconditional temporary release with 150,000 baht surety.