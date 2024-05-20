Deadly explosions rock Narathiwat

People gather near a bomb scene in Sukhirin district of Narathiwat on Monday. (Photo supplied)

One volunteer was killed and nine others injured in two separate explosions in Narathiwat on Monday while rebel group Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) was holding a peace workshop with Thai officials in nearby Malaysia.

In Sukhirin district, an explosion was reported near tambon Kia’s Health Promoting Hospital at 8.20 am, killing Weerapol Abudulrahim, a volunteer providing security protection to local teachers at the time. Six other volunteers were injured, initially suffering from chest tightness and tinnitus, and were transferred to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital.

In Cho Airong district, three security volunteers were reported injured in a street bomb at 8.50am. The incident took place 400 metres away from tambon Chuab’s security protection base. A gunfight erupted after the bomb explosion, and a suspect fled the scene.

Both explosions occurred as a workshop was being held between the BRN technical department and a technical committee from Thailand’s peace dialogue team led by Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, a deputy commander of the 4th Army and deputy director of Isoc’s Region 4 Forward Command.

The workshop ran from Sunday until Tuesday in Malaysia's capital of Kuala Lumpur to create a framework for ceasing violence in the deep South.

Maj Gen Pramote said the workshop was planned under three principles under the Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP). The principles include mitigating violence on both sides, arranging an open dialogue, and discussing the terms of reference to follow up on the situation.

Maj Gen Pramote said that he wanted both parties to agree on the JCPP, which will lead to a joint contract signing.

The timeframe for ceasing violence was expected at four months, he said, adding that it might be delayed if the bilateral agreement does not wrap up by the end of the workshop.

Maj Gen Pramote said that the JCPP seeks to create holistic peace for the people both inside and outside the southern border provinces.