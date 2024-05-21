Police hunt mastermind in major BMA bribe scandal

Police announce the arrest of a senior civil engineer at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s public works department, a prime suspect in the 9-million-baht bribery scandal, and three alleged accomplices, on Monday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police are expanding their investigation into a corruption scandal at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), looking for the mastermind behind a 9-million-baht payment demanded to divert a new road away from a golf course.

Investigators had finished interrogating the four initial suspects in the case, Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Parnkaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said on Tuesday

The prime suspect, Peempong Hirunpuek, 46, was being held in custody. The other three, two woman and one man, were allowed release on bail. They are Mr Peempong’s wife Oranut Detdard, 38, Linda Kamlanglerd, 43, and Pongphon Thavornvong, 52, Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat said.

Mr Peempong, a senior civil engineer in the BMA's public works department, was refused bail because he failed to cooperate during interrogation. He would be indicted in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, he said.

Investigators believed another, more senior, civil servant was also involved and may be the mastermind of the demand for the bribe, the CIB deputy chief said. They had some evidence to support this belief.

Mr Peempong and Ms Oranut were arrested at their house in Nonthaburi on Monday for allegedly demanding nine million baht to alter the design plan of the Liab Waree Road project to spare the Windsor Park & Golf Club in Nong Chok district.

The arresting team impounded assets including their house, land deeds, luxury cars, five Harley-Davidson motorcycles and pawn tickets for 100-baht weight gold items worth 3.4 million baht, for examination.

Mr Pongphon was arrested at his house in Nakhon Ratchasima and Ms Linda was at her house in Suan Luang district, Bangkok.