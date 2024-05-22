Courier arrested, meth seized after car chase

Troops arrest alleged drug courier Jakha Ja-ou, 40, seated and handcuffed, and seize 20 packages containing 4 million meth pills following a chase in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied/ Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - A fleeing drug courier was arrested and about 4 million methamphetamine pills seized following a car chase in Mae Ai district on Tuesday night.

Soldiers set up a road checkpoint in tambon Mon Pin of Fang district on Tuesday night, acting on information that smuigglers would move a consignment of drugs inland from the Myanmar border.

They flagged down a pickup truck with Chiang Mai plates about 8.40pm, but the driver instead sped off, heading towards Mae Ai. Troops from the Narcotics Drug and Chemical Substance Control Unit of the Northern border (Taskforce 35) gave chase.

About 11.30pm, they managed to intercept and stop the pickup truck on Highway 1089 at Kavila village in Mae Ai district, Gen Narit Thawonwong, commander of the Taskforce 35, said.

Driver Jakha Ja-ou, 40, a native of Chiang Mai’s Chai Prakan district, was arrested after 20 packages containing a total of 4 million meth pills were found inside the pickup.

The suspect was held for legal action. The investigation was continuing.