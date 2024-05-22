Dozens still being treated in Bangkok after turbulence scare

Airport officials gather near the aircraft ladder attached to the stricken Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Seventy-nine passengers and six crew members were still in Bangkok on Wednesday for treatment of injuries sustained during “extreme turbulence” on a Singapore Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the carrier said.

Samitivej Hospital said 20 people were in intensive care facilities on Wednesday. It said a total of 58 people were still under treatment at multiple medical facilities, and 27 had been discharged. Five of those passengers were scheduled to return to Singapore on Wednesday evening, according to Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Six people reportedly suffered severe injuries, while 39 had moderate injuries and the rest suffered minor injuries caused during the flight on Tuesday from London, in which a 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack.

The remaining 131 passengers and 12 crew members who were on board Flight SQ321 arrived in Singapore via a relief flight on Wednesday morning, SIA said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

They were greeted at Changi Airport by the airline’s CEO Goh Choon Phong, who earlier expressed his “deepest condolences” to the family and loved ones of the deceased passenger.

The passenger who died was identified as Geoffrey Kitchen, 73, of Thornbury, Gloucestershire, according to The Telegraph newspaper in the UK. He and his wife Linda were among 47 British passengers aboard the flight when it plunged around 6,000 feet within minutes amid extreme weather.

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight. We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time,” Mr Goh said in a statement released by the airline.

SIA said transport to their homes or hotel accommodation had been arranged for passengers who were travelling to Singapore. For those with onward connections, the carrier has rebooked them on alternative flights and arranged hotel accommodation or lounge access for them until their flights depart.

“A dedicated SIA team from Singapore is in Bangkok to assist our colleagues and the local authorities. We are providing all possible support to the passengers and crew from SQ321 who remain in Bangkok,” the airline said.

The nationalities and conditions of all those still receiving treatment in Bangkok were not immediately known. Sixty-one of those injured were receiving treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital while 10 had been transferred to other hospitals, The Associated Press reported.

The Australian government told the BBC that eight Australians were among the injured. Malaysia’s foreign ministry said nine of its nationals were hospitalised, including one in critical but stable condition.

Officials from the British and Malaysian embassies were seen visiting Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on Wednesday to check on their nationals.

The London-Singapore flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members when it experienced severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

There were no Thai passengers on the flight, according to information released on Tuesday night by the airline. It said the nationalities of the passengers were as follows: 56 from Australia, 2 from Canada, 1 from Germany, 3 from India, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Iceland, 4 from Ireland, 1 from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, 2 from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, 5 from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Spain, 47 from the UK and 4 from the United States.

An AFP photographer reported people in Singapore Airlines yellow vests entering the stricken Boeing 777-300ER on Wednesday as it remained grounded at the airport.

A passenger injured in the turbulence aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is taken to a waiting ambulance after the emergency landing on Tuesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)