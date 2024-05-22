Thai woman missing in Switzerland

Nantiwa “Noon” Saejiw, 32, went to Switzerland with her boyfriend in early April but her family in Thailand has not heard from her since April 27. (Photo: Royal Thai Embassy Bern Facebook/Fon’mama Dumbbell Facebook)

The Thai embassy in Switzerland is asking the public to help locate a 32-year-old Thai woman who was visiting the country with her foreign boyfriend but has not been in touch with her family for nearly a month.

The embassy posted a notice on its Facebook account in response to widespread social media interest, after the sister of Nantiwa “Noon” Saejiw issued a call for help online.

Facebook user “Fon’mama Dumbbell” posted a message on May 18 saying that her younger sister’s last social media post was on April 26. The family was worried about her health as she had an underlying medical condition, said Fon.

“The Thai embassy in Bern is aware of the case and has already coordinated with the family and relatives of Khun Noon both in Thailand and Switzerland to ask for further details and closely follow up the case,” the embassy said in an announcement on the Royal Thai Embassy Bern Facebook page.

Ms Nantiwa was travelling on a Swedish passport, the embassy said.

“At this stage, relatives have already filed a missing person complaint with a local police station at Interlaken,” it said. “The embassy has received permission from her family and posted this message to help find her. Anyone who finds or has any information that may be useful to locate her, please contact the embassy via Facebook messenger or the emergency phone number +41 (0) 79 8642674.”

Fon said that before she left for Switzerland with her boyfriend, Noon told her that they planned to get married and live in the United States. She said the American was eight years older than Noon and the pair had only met the previous week through an app.

Noon had previously been married to another foreigner and lived abroad for four years, said Fon.

According to Noon’s timeline, she left her home on March 28, and her family was informed that she was preparing to leave Thailand on March 31. On April 24, Noon messaged Fon, requesting a transfer of 430 baht without explaining what the money was for.

Four days later, Noon called Fon to say she was all right. Since then, she could no longer be contacted and there was no activity on any of her social media channels.

Media reports revealed that Noon’s boyfriend had previously been charged with detaining a woman.

