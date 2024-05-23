Chadchart hails road drainage system as BMA readies plans

Workers are lowered into a drainage tunnel system near Sukhumvit soi 101/1. The project, expected to hasten drainage and minimise flooding in large parts of Bangkok, is earmarked to be ready in July. SOMCHAI POOMLARD

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the new road drainage system in the Udomsuk area will drain rainwater more effectively and quickly.

Following the Meteorological Department's announcement on Tuesday that the rainy season has officially started, Mr Chadchart visited Udomsuk Road, or Sukhumvit soi 103, to observe the flood situation due to the heavy rain over many areas in Bangkok which fell for more than three hours earlier that day.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said drainage on Udomsuk Road took about half an hour.

Mr Chadchart said earlier the footpaths and drainage system on the road had been upgraded, with the implementation of a new "o-gutter" which is designed to drain water quicker than common gutters can.

O-gutters are also easier to clean, which eliminates the chance of blockages.

Mr Chadchart said the renovation has improved the effectiveness of the drainage system.

Once the Bueng Nong Bon drainage tunnel, which was previously damaged, is repaired, the drainage systems on Udomsuk Road and many areas of Bang Na district will work even more effectively, he added.

Meanwhile, deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday the BMA had developed an action plan called "Nine Plans, 9 Disasters" for dealing with nine disasters, including floods.

Staff will present it to the Interior Ministry's committee on disaster prevention and mitigation next month.

In addition, the BMA will make a presentation next Tuesday on its future plans and achievements over the past two years on the occasion of the second anniversary of Mr Chadchart taking office.

Ms Tavida said the BMA has opened 21 new public parks, planted about 400,000 trees, and separated garbage for recycling items which has helped reduce up to 700 tonnes of waste per day.

The BMA has also increased the lunch budget for schools and nurseries under its management.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department released a 10-day weather forecast for the period from Wednesday to Friday of next week.

A southwest monsoon is expected to cover the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until Saturday, resulting in scattered rain and thunderstorms nationwide.

After that, rainfall will decrease from Sunday to Tuesday and then increase again until Friday.