Guard saves Briton from suicide attempt in Pattaya

British man appeared to be intoxicated, according to police

Police talk to the British man after escorting him down from an abandoned high-rise residential complex in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early Thursday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A 60-year-old British man was prevented from attempting suicide early Thursday morning after a security guard saw him walking in an abandoned high-rise building.

Wacharapol Khatti, a 43-year-old guard at the Waterfront residential project, said he heard footsteps on steel sheets in the building around 1.30am. When he directed his flashlight toward the source of the sound, he saw the elderly man walking on the second floor.

Mr Wacharapol shouted to the man, asking what he was doing. The man responded that that he planned to commit suicide.

The guard managed to convince him to call off his suicidal attempt, but the man could not find stairs to return to the ground.

Police later arrived and spent about 30 minutes convincing him to leave the area. He appeared to be drunk.