Bangkok train water leak due to clogged A/C

Water leaks from the ceiling of the MRT train on Tuesday evening. (Screenshot)

Water leakage on a Bangkok MRT train on Tuesday resulted from its clogged air-conditioning system, not rainwater leaking through its roof, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority explained on Thursday.

The state enterprise responded to the incident of water flowing from the A/C vents on a Blue Line train that was travelling from Bang Sue station to Tao Poon station at 6.35pm on Tuesday.

According to the MRTA, the leakage was caused by an issue with the drain hoses of the A/C system, which resulted in water flowing back into the train.

Staff have already taken measures to prevent such incidents from recurring and have increased the frequency of A/C maintenance, it said.

The MRTA assured that all its trains are equipped with safety systems to prevent short circuits.

The agency insisted that the water leakage was unrelated to rainwater. The incident happened during heavy downpours in the capital, coinciding with the Meteorological Department's announcement of the start of the rainy season.