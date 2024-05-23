Foreign man falls to death from Bangkok mall

A white tent is used to shelter the body of a foreign man after he fell to his death from the fifth floor of the EmQuartier shopping centre on Sukhumvit Soi 35 in Bangkok, on Wednesday night. (Captured from Workpoint TV)

A foreign man fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shopping mall in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok on Wednesday night.

His death was reported to the Thong Lor police station at about 10.30pm. Police, forensic officials and rescue workers rushed to the scene where the body was found on Sukhumvit Soi 35, near the Phrom Phong BTS station.

The man, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, was found lying dead in a pool of blood with head injuries and broken legs on a walkway next to the EmQuartier luxury shopping mall.

Matichon Online reported that the dead man was a 36-year-old Indian national. Police have yet to confirm his identity but officers plan to contact relatives to help shed light on the possible cause of the man’s death.

Building staff at the shopping centre covered the body with a white tent as heavy rain fell in the area. There were reports that the man had fallen from the fifth floor of the building.

Police were examining security camera video from the mall to find out whether the man jumped from the building or fell accidentally.