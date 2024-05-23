Foreign man falls to death from Bangkok shopping mall

One of the white tents is used to shelter the body of a foreign man after he fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shopping mall in Sukhumvit area of Watthana district, Bangkok, on Wednesday night. (Captured from Workpoint TV)

A foreign man fell to his death from the fifth floor of a shopping mall in Sukhumvit area of Bangkok on Wednesday night.

His death was reported to Thong Lor police station about 10.30pm. Police, forensic officials and rescue workers rushed to the scene where the body was found in Soi Sukhumvit 35 in Khlong Tan Nuea of Watthana district.

The man, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, was found lying dead in a pool of blood with head injuries and broken legs on a walkway between a hotel and the shopping mall. Police have yet to determine his nationality.

Building staff at the shopping centre covered the body with a white tent as heavy rain fell in the area. There were reports that the foreigner, aged 35-40, fell from the fifth floor of the building.

Police were examining footage of security cameras at the mall to find out whether the man jumped from the building, or he accidentally fell from it. The body was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital's Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination.