Hospital: No ‘life-threatening’ cases from turbulence

But Samitivej still treating many spinal cord and brain injuries, and 20 people remain in ICU

Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, speaks during a press conference as a screen shows the nationalities of injured passengers from Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

Twenty people who were aboard a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence and made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday remain in intensive care but none have life-threatening conditions, say hospital officials.

“The number of patients in ICU remains the same (as on Wednesday),” Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, told reporters on Thursday.

The patients are in ICU because they “need close attention”, he said, but added that currently there were no life-threatening cases.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident on Tuesday, three local hospitals admitted a total of 85 people — 79 passengers and six crew. Fifty-eight remained in hospital as of Wednesday afternoon but 18 have since been discharged.

Of the 40 people still under treatment, 22 patients have spinal cord injuries and six have brain and skull injuries, Dr Adinun said.

A presentation prepared by the hospital said 41 people were still under treatment, but one person was subsequently discharged.

Ten British, nine Australian, seven Malaysian and four Philippine citizens were among the 41 people, according to the presentation given by Dr Adinun.

He did not specify how many people were passengers and how many were crew.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered what the airline described as “sudden, extreme turbulence” while flying over Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous passengers were flung about violently inside the cabin, with many striking their heads on overhead luggage bins. The captain declared an emergency and contacted Suvarnabhumi Airport to get clearance for an emergency landing.

The London-Singapore flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members. More than 140 passengers and crew from the flight arrived in Singapore on Wednesday morning.