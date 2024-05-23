Bogus ‘healers’ could face legal action

Health ministry cracking down on people claiming to use supernatural powers to cure illness

A man and a woman calling themselves "Achan and Nong Ying" appear on Hon Krasae talk show on Channel 3 on May 21. They claim to have a so-called “phalang bun or merit power” from five Buddhas to treat their devotees’ sickness. (Capture from Hon Krasae talk show Facebook)

The Ministry of Public Health has warned people who claim to have healing powers that they can face charges with jail terms of up to eight years.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, a vice-minister, was responding to news reports about people claiming to have supernatural powers to cure sicknesses.

He cited the example of a man and a woman calling themselves “Achan and Nong Ying” in Udon Thani. They claimed to have phalang bun or “merit power” from five Buddhas, including the previous, present and future ones, to treat their devotees’ illnesses.

In Buri Ram, Pradit Anprakhon, who calls himself “Luang Pu Trai”, claims to cure sickness by placing an aluminium cooking pot over the head of a person while they pray.

According to Mr Thanakrit, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has ordered officials to develop a proactive approach to such cases as the number of public complaints has increased.

He said the ministry has sent out warnings to those who claim to have “curing powers” and will press charges if they don’t stop what they are practising.

The law is being broken, he said, because these people use the word “curing” even though they are not medical doctors or traditional doctors.

They are not authorised to perform any medical treatments, he said, adding that there is no scientific evidence proving the effectiveness of the “cures” they promote.

People found guilty under the Healing Arts Practices Act, BE 2542 (1999) can face up to three years in jail and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

Those who have a physical location for carrying out their treatments could be in violation of the Medical Facilities Act, BE 2541 (1998), which can result in a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

In total, they could face up to eight years in prison, he said.

In a related development, netizens are demanding that the National Office of Buddhism investigate a man who claims to have the spirit of the late famous Luang Pu Thep Luk Udon.

The Ubon Ratchathani resident calls himself “Achan Dam” and says he can help people ward off bad luck or crises in their lives by performing a ritual — for a price of 10,000 baht.