Two Frenchmen killed in Phuket motorcycle crash

Police inspect a motorcycle involved in a fatal crash in Thalang district, Phuket, early Friday morning. (Photo: Thalang police)

PHUKET: Two Frenchmen were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Thalang district early Friday.

The crash occurred near a curve at the Heroines' Monument roundabout in front of Ban Phak Chi health station in tambon Pa Khok, said Pol Lt Col Niwat Thimket, investigation chief at Thalang police station, who was reported at about 4.40am.

At the scene, police found an overturned black Yamaha TMAX with skid marks on the right side.

Officers found the body a 39-year-old French national near a power pole about 50 metres away from the bike. The man, who was wearing a crash helmet, sustained multiple wounds on his body and had lost part of his left leg. His passport was found at the scene.

The body of another Frenchman, 41, was found on the other side of the road.

Police and medics inspect the scene of the motorcycle crash that claimed the lives of two Frenchmen. (Photo: Thalang police)

An initial police investigation found that the two men were employed at an office near Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Si Sunthon Monument in Thalang.

Before the accident, they left their office to return home. The 39-year-old man rode the motorcycle with his compatriot riding pillion.

When reaching at the curve, the motorcyclist rode control of the bike, causing it to hit the road divider.

The impact of the crash threw the rider's body into the light pole, resulting in the severing of his leg. The pillion rider was ejected onto the opposite side of the crash site.

Police assumed the bike may have been travelling at a high speed, and the rider lost control at the curve. They plan to examine security camera footage to determine the cause of the crash.

The bodies were sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police will coordinate with the French embassy to contact their relatives.