Thailand ‘top choice in Asia’ for European tourists

Phuket tops list of hotel searches in Thailand on Agoda

Tourists relax on a beach in Phuket. (File photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Thailand is the top destination in Asia among European tourists, according to a survey by Agoda.

The country was followed by Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines, the international online travel booking platform found.

European tourists search Agoda for hotels in Phuket the most, followed by Bangkok and Krabi, said Pierre Honne, senior country director for Thailand.

The three provinces stand out for their leisure, adventure and cultural attractions, which entice international tourists, especially during the long summer holidays, he said.

Agoda’s statistics also showed that the number of Europeans searching for hotel deals in Asia on its website has increased by 52% from last year.

Most of them are from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Mr Honne said that Asian countries were among the most popular vacation destinations for European travellers thanks to their diversity of attractions, including historical sites in Bangkok and surfing-worthy beaches in Bali.