73 monkeys caught in Lop Buri

Authorities hope to round up 200 to 300 macaques by Tuesday

A worker sets up a cage in Lop Buri on Friday to capture monkeys and remove them from the city. (Photo: Lop Buri Public Relations Office)

Seventy-three monkeys were caught on Friday as an operation resumed to remove the troublesome primates from Lop Buri city, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

More than 50 people are participating in the operation, which is scheduled to run until Tuesday, according to Veera Kunchairuk, the deputy director-general of the department.

Cages have been set up in front of the Asia Hotel, from the Seng Heng shop to the Yongsawat gold shop, and near a building next to Ratchanusorn Park.

To help reduce the local population, department staff hope to round up between 200 and 300 macaques in this area.

All of the captured animals will be sterilised before being taken to the Lop Buri Monkey Park in Muang district.

Lop Buri city and the surrounding area is currently home to about 2,000 monkeys. Local people for years have complained about problems with the animals stealing their food or destroying their property.

The first batch of 27 caught in early May and subsequently relocated to the monkey park have shown a reduction in aggressive behaviour due to improved food, officials said.

The department plans to expand its operation in the city to the Manohra shopping centre, where almost 500 monkeys tend to congregate.

A large cage will be built to house those monkeys in the Khao Somphot Wildlife Sanctuary in Chai Badan district in the province, Mr Veera said.