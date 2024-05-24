Ex-PM Anand urges education equality

Former prime minister Anand Panyarachun delivers a keynote speech at a seminar held by the Population and Community Development Association at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Former prime minister Anand Panyarachun said on Friday that urgent action is needed to address education inequality and restore hope among Thailand’s younger generations.

The nation’s youth are an important force in building a better society and making Thailand prosperous, but many have left the country in search of a better future elsewhere, he said at a seminar held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Population and Community Development Association (PDA) on Friday.

Mr Anand, 92, said young people are leaving because they have lost hope in their motherland.

They have witnessed their country deteriorating because of immorality in many walks of life, such as the selfishness of politicians, as well as social inequality and the degradation of democracy.

Furthermore, the former prime minister said, they have lost trust in the country’s legislative, administrative and judicial authorities.

To ensure younger generations don’t keep leaving Thailand, he said equality in society must be built, especially equal rights to quality education, which could help restore hope among the younger generation.

“People are born equal as human beings, but when it comes to certain ages, like 3-4 years old, inequality starts to emerge when rich kids are sent to learn in good kindergartens while many poor kids cannot access good education,” Mr Anand said.

“Even among those children who attend kindergartens, they also face inequality in terms of the school where they study. Such inequality has been extended to the university level.

“Inequality in education leads to unequal rights to opportunity when they live their lives. So, we need to fix [education to ensure equal access to opportunity].”

Speaking more broadly, Mr Anand said that while every government has good intentions to improve the country, they have to act to make it a reality and not just talk about it.

To achieve more concrete improvements, he urged the government to collaborate with the private sector. Over the past 30 years, he said, he has observed that the private sector has been much more progressive, especially in terms of how to provide equal opportunities.

“All sectors must work together, and if such things are accomplished, the younger generation will have second thoughts before leaving and instead will have hope in their country,” he added.