New military unit to enhance cyber warfare ability

The military is looking to form a cyber-command unit in October as part of efforts to enhance the country's cyber warfare capabilities, according to Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang.

Gen Songwit Noonphakdi, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), was assigned to create the unit during a Defence Council meeting chaired by Mr Sutin last week, Mr Jirayu said.

The meeting discussed emerging threats from the use of modern technology against security agencies worldwide and how to improve the country's defence against cyber-attacks, he said.

He said the RTARF's cyber-command unit is expected to be set up in October, and state agencies under the three armed forces will provide support.

The army's cyber and digital technology units will be restructured while an electronic warfare division will be added to the navy's cyber centre, he said.

The air force will see its cyber centre transferred to the ministry's Department of Information Technology and Communications, he said.

He said a cyber defence academy will also be set up to produce 300 to 500 specialists per year.

The planned cyber command unit will be headed by a lieutenant general and filled by reallocated personnel from the RTARF's Royal Development Projects and Security Coordination Centre (RDPSCC).

After the restructuring, the new chief of the RDPSCC will be a major general and the unit will be transferred to the RTARF's Armed Forces Development Command.