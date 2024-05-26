2 foreigners arrested for riding noisy big bikes on Samui

A screenshot taken from a video clip shows two foreign men accused of riding big bikes with very loud exhaust pipes at high speed. (Photo: supplied)

SAMUI - Two foreign nationals have been arrested for creating a public nuisance after riding big bikes around with very loud exhaust pipes and giving the middle finger to local residents.

Residents living along the road leading to Choeng Mon beach on the northeast corner of Koh Samui initially filed a complaint with Bophut police station against the two tourists, whose names were withheld.

The residents accused them of disturbing the peace and potentially posing a threat to public safety. The complaint said the two men had ridden big bikes with noisy exhaust pipes at high speed up and down the road about a dozen times every day.

However, police told them the complaint needed to be backed by evidence of flagrant offences. The residents then managed to video-record the tourists in action and captured one of the riders giving the middle finger to them.

After receiving the video clip via the police station's Facebook page, Bophut police chief Pol Col Denduang Thingsrisook ordered his subordinates to set up a police checkpoint and were able to arrest the two tourists at an intersection near Chaweng Beach on Saturday evening.

Both motorcycles reportedly had unauthorised modifications. The vehicles were rented from a shop in Phuket. Local residents praised Bophut police for their swift action after getting the video clip.