Two foreigners arrested for harassing Samui residents

A screenshot taken from a video clip shows the two foreign men accused of riding big bikes with very loud exhuaust pipes at high speed. (Photo: supplied)

SAMUI: Two foreign nationals have been arrested for creating a public nuisance after riding big bikes around with very loud exhaust pipes and giving middle finger to local residents.

Residents living along the road leading to Choeng Mon beach on the northeast corner of Koh Samui initially filed a complaint to Bophut police station against the two tourists whose names were withheld.

The residents accused them of disturbing the peace and potentially posing threats to public safety. The complaint said the two men had ridden big bikes with very loud exhaust pipes at high speed and plied the road about a dozen times every day.

However, police told them the complaint needed to be backed by evidence of flagrant offences. The residents then managed to video-record the tourists in action and found one of the riders give middle finger at them.

After receiving the video clip via the police station's Facebook page, Bophut police chief Pol Col Denduang Thingsrisook ordered his subordinates to set up a police checkpoint and were able to arrest the two tourists at an intersection near Chaweng Beach on Saturday evening.

Both reportedly used the motorcycles with unauthorised modifications. The vehicles were rented from a shop in Phuket. Local residents praised Bophut police for their swift action after getting the video clip.