Couple arrested for alleged B380m amulet fraud

These Buddha amulets were photographed when a 380-million-bath trade deal was signed with the suspect. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

Police arrested a couple for allegedly tricking a victim out of 380 million baht by supplying fake Buddha amulets.

According to police sources, Thanapol, a Buddha amulet trader in Nakhon Sawan, and his wife Amornrat were arrested in the northernmost province of Chiang Rai at 11pm on Saturday for fraud. They were wanted under arrest warrants issued in Nakhon Sawan and Nonthaburi provinces in March and April.

As police brought the couple from Chiang Rai to the Muang Nakhon Sawan police station in Nakhon Sawan, a businessman who identified himself only as Boonyuen demanded the couple return either his Buddha amulets or the 380 million baht he paid for them.

He said that Mr Thanapol had borrowed money from him and pledged amulets which were later found to be fake.

After negotiating on repayment, both sides agreed Mr Thanapol would sell Mr Boonyuen's 564 Buddha amulets worth 380 million baht.

Later Mr Thanapol allegedly gave him 38 cheques worth 10 million baht each but they bounced. The suspects escaped.

On Saturday Mr Thanapol admitted to his wrongdoing but refused to talk about repayment or the return of the Buddha amulets. He said he would testify in court.