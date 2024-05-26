Thailand to ask Israel for higher labour quota

Seventeen Thai workers freed after being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on El Al Airways flight LY081 on May 30, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn plans to ask Israel to raise its quota for Thai workers during his four-day official visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

Mr Phiphat is scheduled to visit Israel from May 26 to 29 at the invitation of the Israeli government. He and other top officials at the ministry will meet Israel’s labour, agriculture and interior ministers to negotiate for an increase in the number of Thai workers allowed into Israel.

Mr. Phiphat said employers in Israel’s construction sector want to recruit more than 20,000 migrant workers while additional labourers are also needed in the agricultural sector. The meetings will focus on increasing job opportunties for Thais, ensuring they receive proper wages and llower travel fees.

The minister will also meet with and listen to Thai workers talk about their living and working conditions.

“Thai nationals must be only employed in safe areas or green areas confirmed by Israeli authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv,” the labour minister said, adding the foreign ministry is coordinating with other countries such as Malaysia, Egypt and Qatar to secure the immediate release and safe return of the six Thai nationals still held in Hamas custody in Gaza.

The Department of Employment (DoE) earlier this month lifted its suspension of sending Thai workers to Israel following a thorough assessment, in consultation with other agencies, of the situation regarding the Hamas-Israel conflict. The department received assurances from the Israeli embassy that Thai workers will be employed in safe areas only and emergency response plans, including evacuation procedures, are in place should danger arise.