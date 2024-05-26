Belgian arrested for allegedly killing compatriot

A policeman collects evidence in a pit containing charred human remains in Seka district of Bueng Kan on Sunday. (Screenshot from Thai PBS channel)

BUENG KAN: A Belgian man, 42, was arrested for allegedly killing a Belgian friend, 49, in this northeastern province and burning the body near his house.

Police said the suspect – identified only as Steve – was arrested in adjacent Nakhon Phanom province after carrying the victim's motorcycle on his pickup truck and dumping it in a pond in Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom on Sunday. He was stopped for a search by narcotics suppression detectives.

Police said he confessed that the motorcycle belonged to a friend he had shot dead at his house in tambon Seka Tai in Seka district of Bueng Kan on Friday.

Steve told police that the late friend, who he identified as Christophe, had frequently asked him for money. When he rejected the demand on Friday, he said, Cristophe threatened to hurt his family and torch his house.

He then shot the compatriot three times with a .22 pistol, and burnt the body in a pit filled with rubber tyres and sticks.