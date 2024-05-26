Car tries to overtake between 2 vehicles, hits both and plunges off flyover

A screenshot from the Facebook page of FM91 Trafficpro shows a Honda Jazz car, centre, lifted above the tarmac after it hit the rear of a pickup truck and a van in Nonthaburi just before noon on Sunday.

NONTHABURI: A car tried to overtake between two vehicles, hit both of them, was knocked over a flyover wall and plunged seven metres to the ground below in Nonthaburi on Sunday. The driver was injured.

A 12-second-long video clip from the Facebook page of FM91 Trafficpro showed the accident on the flyover above the Phraram 5 roundabout on Nakhon In Road in Muang district at about 11.30am on Sunday.

A speeding Honda Jazz car attempted to race between an Isuzu pickup truck and a Mitsubishi van driving side-by-side in adjacent lanes. Because the space between the vehicles was so narrow, the compact car rear-ended both of them.

The violent impact lifted the Jazz onto the pickup truck. The van then swerved and smashed into both vehicles, knocking the Jazz over the flyover wall. It then plunged about seven metres to the ground.

The 21-year-old driver of the Jazz was injured and sent to Vajira Hospital.