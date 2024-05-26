DDC steps up bird flu checks

Members of the government task force handling the outbreak of avian influenza examine open-billed storks for signs of the virus at Phut Khao bird park in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district in 2004. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is stepping up surveillance for avian influenza after US health authorities reported a second case of bird flu in humans last week.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the DDC director-general, said on Sunday the confirmed human infections of H5N1 strain in the US show that humans can contract the virus from other mammals, which indicates the need for close monitoring.

The first case of human infection in the US was reported on April 1 in Texas and the second case in Michigan on May 22. In both cases the patients contracted bird flu after being exposed to infected cows. Citing the Department of Livestock, Dr Thongchai said there is a low risk of avian flu infections in Thailand as the country does not import dairy cows from the US.

In Thailand, the last outbreak of the bird flu was in 2004 since when state agencies including the Department of Livestock and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) have been closely monitoring H5N1 infections.

As part of the stepped-up measures, the DDC is now working with the Department of Livestock and the US health authorities in monitoring bird flu infections in animals and humans while health officials beef up surveillance of incoming international passengers for suspected flu-like symptoms. He said the department will also hold talks with the DNP to strengthen public health preparedness.

Dr Apichart Vachirapan, deputy director-general of the DDC, said although Thailand has detected no cases of avian flu for years, outbreaks in animals and humans have been reported in neighbouring countries. He said the public should take precautions which include avoiding touching ill or dead birds, washing their hands after being in contact with animals, and eating well-cooked poultry and eggs. Livestock officials must be notified immediately if there are mass deaths among birds and poultry, he added.