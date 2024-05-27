PM sings Song Wat's praises

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has a meal in Song Wat on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to further promote Song Wat, one of Bangkok's oldest trading quarters, as a tourism landmark.

After taking a stroll along Song Wat Road and talking to young entrepreneurs on Sunday, Mr Srettha wrote on his X account that the area, which is drawing interest from both Thai and foreign tourists alike, has high potential for development.

Song Wat is in the old city area with unique old buildings that have been renovated and turned into restaurants, cafes and art galleries run by young entrepreneurs.

The prime minister said he has talked to local entrepreneurs and realised how determined they are to turn the area into an economic district.

"I think we should promote the area more, so I asked the TAT and the BMA to draw up a public relations plan and state agencies to improve public utilities and safety to support tourism," he wrote.

After Song Wat, Mr Srettha visited the Bon Kai community on Rama IV Road in Klong Toey area to listen to community problems which ranged from poor living conditions to flooding and financial difficulties.

The prime minister agreed to ask state agencies to look into their problems and floated the idea of upgrading the Bon Kai community and turning it into a model community for development.

Mr Srettha also dropped by Khok Khram police station to follow up on the government's policy to stamp out narcotic drugs and online gambling and address people's informal debts.

The prime minister's visit followed his return from an official trip to France, Italy and Japan which ended on Friday.