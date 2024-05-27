Russian KO'd by new drinking 'friend'

Rescue workers resuscitate the unconscious Russian man at the house in Pattaya early on Monday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA: A Russian man was punched to the floor by his new drinking friend after they got into an argument early on Monday morning, and required emergency resuscitation.

Pattaya police were called to house 138/58 in View Point housing estate on Chaiyapruek 1 Road about 3am.

There they found Igor Yasilyev, 36, unconscious on the floor. Rescue workers had to give him resuscitation before taking him to hospital.

His friend Piyada Barason, 22, said Mr Yasilyev had been drinking at the house with six friends, four of them foreigners. He had only recently met one of them. Both men were drunk and became embroiled in a heated argument.

The new friend stood up and punched Mr Yasilyev, who fell down. His head hit the floor and he lay there bleeding and unconscious, Ms Piyada said.

The suspect fled. Police were looking for him.