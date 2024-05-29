Thieves strip 17 railway crossings in Songkhla

A broken barrier arm at one of the 17 crossings where safety equipment was damaged and stolen in three districts of Songkhla province. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Thieves have stolen signal poles, barrier arms and other equipment from 17 railway crossings in three districts of this southern province, endangering the lives of passengers, pedestrians and motorists, a senior railway official said.

The thieves had struck in Khuan Niang, Hat Yai and Sadao districts, particularly along the Hat Yai-Padang Besar route in Sadao district, stealing equipment from 9 of the 10 crossings.

Prachaniwat Buasri, head of the State Railway of Thailand’s southern border provinces operation centre, said on Wednesday crossings in three sub-districts on the Padang Besar route were the hardest hit - in tambon Ban Phru, tambon Ban Rai and tambon Phatong.

Barriers, light signal poles, train warning signposts, batteries, wiring, cables and other parts were stolen at 17 railway crossings. The loss was valued in tens of millions of baht, he said.

It was particularly worrying that the thieves had returned to several crossings after repairs were finished.

When barriers at railway crossings developed problems people tended to blame the SRT, he said. In fact, the problems were usually caused by external factors including the theft of parts, which also caused delays to repairs, he said.

The damage caused by theft was greater than the value of the stolen parts. No real value could be placed on the loss of life and property incurred in an accident, he said.

The SRT had recently met with local administrators in Bang Phru, Ban Rai and Phatong, seeking their cooperation in guarding the equipment at railway crossings and helping authorities find those involved in the thefts.

Metal parts and other equipment were stolen and the barrier arm damaged at this railway crossing. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)