Kangaroo flees Chiang Mai Zoo

Zoo staff fear for animal's safety, ask local residents to report any sightings

The wayward kangaroo was photographed hopping uphill on the road to Doi Suthep on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

CHIANG MAI: Staff of the Chiang Mai Zoo are looking for a female red kangaroo that went astray while keepers were cleaning its cage on Wednesday morning.

Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman said keepers were cleaning the cage in the Australian zone and preparing a meal for the two-year-old kangaroo when it bolted at about 7.50am.

“The kangaroo unexpectedly jumped towards the door of the cage. Staff tried to block it but the kangaroo hopped away quickly through the zoo gate,” he said.

The kangaroo appeared frightened when dogs barked as it headed up Huai Kaew Road towards Doi Suthep, before turning into the community in front of the navy seismic research station. Officials later found its footprints near Khun Chang Khian stream near a community, he said.

Zoo management have asked local residents to report if they spot the kangaroo. Zoo staff have also sought a drone to support the search.

Mr Wuthichai said he did not want the kangaroo to reach a vast forest, adding that he also feared dogs could hurt it.

The zoo currently has 23 kangaroos including three male breeders and 15 females.