Briton files complaint against Pattaya pub guards

Bryce Mahoney, a British national, tells police about the brawl between him, his friends and security guards at a pub on Pattaya Soi 6, Chon Buri, on May 24. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - One of two British men recently assaulted by security guards at a bar in this beach town filed a complaint with police, while his compatriot did not report the attack due to safety concerns.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, chief of Pattaya police, said on Wednesday that officers located the two foreigners shown in viral video clips of the assault and asked them to provide statements and file a complaint against the attackers.

The other foreigner, a friend of the two Britons, had already left Pattaya for Bangkok, said Pol Col Nawin.

Police on May 26 arrested three security guards involved in the assault at Helicopter Bar Soi 6 at about 5pm on May 24.

Police said the three guards - Ball, 27, Tom, 36, and Ice, 24 – confessed to the crime. According to Mr Ball's statement, a foreign customer shoved and punched him first, breaking his nose and requiring six stitches. The guard apologised, saying he and his colleagues lost control and overreacted.

The brawl was recorded by onlookers using mobile phones. Videos showed a security guard being attacked first. The three guards then retaliated.

Mr Bryce Mahoney, a 42-year-old British national, sustained bruises on his face, head and body. He showed up at the Pattaya City police station on Wednesday to give account of the incident.

He told police that the assault occurred on his birthday on May 24. He and his two other friends had been drinking at the bar since noon. After drinking, a dispute over the bill payment escalated into violence.

After giving his statement, Mr Mahoney filed a complaint against those involved. His friend, who was also assaulted, did not file a complaint due to safety concerns if he remained in Pattaya, according to police.

The three attackers were initially charged with working as security guards without permission, which carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of up to 5,000 baht each. Police would file additional charges of physical assault against them.

A police source said the attackers had not undergone any security guard training from any security firms or state agencies. Police were investigating further and would file more charges if other offences were found.